Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5181 Otis Avenue

5181 Otis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5181 Otis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This one story stunner is a true gem starting with the large circular driveway, perfect for hosting company. The solid clear maple hardwood floors create an open space. Formal living/ dining room is perfectly located next to the kitchen and the family room is hidden behind gorgeous french doors for optional privacy. The gourmet kitchen is completely decked out with double gas oven, electric oven, and a large oval island, which includes bar stools for morning breakfast, double sink, walk in pantry, storage galore, and even a kitchenette! Down the hallway you will find two bedrooms with ample closet space and the shared hallway bathroom. Next is the original master which includes a large walk-in closet and a master bath. The new master suite features wood vaulted ceiling, french doors leading to the backyard, walk-in closets with built-in, and an even bigger master bath which includes a jacuzzi tub. On the other side of the master suit you will find a 900 Sqft two-story space that can beused as a media room, in-law suite, game room, or even a home office. This space has endless possibilities. The spacious backyard features a large fenced pool/spa, multiple eating areas, lounge chairs, and even a built-in BBQ. We cannot wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5181 Otis Avenue have any available units?
5181 Otis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5181 Otis Avenue have?
Some of 5181 Otis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5181 Otis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5181 Otis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5181 Otis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5181 Otis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5181 Otis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5181 Otis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5181 Otis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5181 Otis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5181 Otis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5181 Otis Avenue has a pool.
Does 5181 Otis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5181 Otis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5181 Otis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5181 Otis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
