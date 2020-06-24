5181 Otis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

This one story stunner is a true gem starting with the large circular driveway, perfect for hosting company. The solid clear maple hardwood floors create an open space. Formal living/ dining room is perfectly located next to the kitchen and the family room is hidden behind gorgeous french doors for optional privacy. The gourmet kitchen is completely decked out with double gas oven, electric oven, and a large oval island, which includes bar stools for morning breakfast, double sink, walk in pantry, storage galore, and even a kitchenette! Down the hallway you will find two bedrooms with ample closet space and the shared hallway bathroom. Next is the original master which includes a large walk-in closet and a master bath. The new master suite features wood vaulted ceiling, french doors leading to the backyard, walk-in closets with built-in, and an even bigger master bath which includes a jacuzzi tub. On the other side of the master suit you will find a 900 Sqft two-story space that can beused as a media room, in-law suite, game room, or even a home office. This space has endless possibilities. The spacious backyard features a large fenced pool/spa, multiple eating areas, lounge chairs, and even a built-in BBQ. We cannot wait to welcome you home!