5164 Ithaca Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

5164 Ithaca Avenue

5164 Ithaca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Ithaca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom 1 bath -Property is very clean and comfortable, both bedrooms have wooden floors. The kitchen has a brand new Bamboo floor and the bathroom has a new vanity. House does not qualify for section 8.
Its minutes to Cal State Los Angeles , USC Keck Medicine , Downtown Los Angeles, 710fwy, 10fwy, Albertsons and Costco. Schools are walking distance
Laundromat is 4 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue have any available units?
5164 Ithaca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5164 Ithaca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Ithaca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Ithaca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue offer parking?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue have a pool?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5164 Ithaca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5164 Ithaca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
