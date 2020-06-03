All apartments in Los Angeles
5154 INGLEWOOD

5154 S Inglewood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5154 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This is everything you've been waiting for - under 3k and close by to everything you'd ever want! Enter the spacious living room and you will immediately be greeted by the airy and open concept of this lovely 2 bed/2 bath unit. The kitchen, equipped with a breakfast bar and a large pantry closet, flows naturally into the dining & living space. Relax on the couch by the cozy fireplace or slide open your patio door for a BBQ with family and friends. Enjoy a generously sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet & additional gas fireplace for those chilly nights. This unit also features Washer/Dryer IN UNIT as well as hard surface flooring throughout. Secure building with 2 separate assigned parking spots in garage. Located minutes away from Marina Del Rey and brand new Playa Vista: Whole Foods, CVS, movie theater, parks, coffee shops and restaurants. Need a beach day? Take the bike path and ride to the ocean only 2.5 miles away. You can have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 INGLEWOOD have any available units?
5154 INGLEWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 INGLEWOOD have?
Some of 5154 INGLEWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 INGLEWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
5154 INGLEWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 INGLEWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 5154 INGLEWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5154 INGLEWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 5154 INGLEWOOD offers parking.
Does 5154 INGLEWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5154 INGLEWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 INGLEWOOD have a pool?
No, 5154 INGLEWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 5154 INGLEWOOD have accessible units?
No, 5154 INGLEWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 INGLEWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 INGLEWOOD has units with dishwashers.
