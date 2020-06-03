5154 INGLEWOOD

Amenities

This is everything you've been waiting for - under 3k and close by to everything you'd ever want! Enter the spacious living room and you will immediately be greeted by the airy and open concept of this lovely 2 bed/2 bath unit. The kitchen, equipped with a breakfast bar and a large pantry closet, flows naturally into the dining & living space. Relax on the couch by the cozy fireplace or slide open your patio door for a BBQ with family and friends. Enjoy a generously sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet & additional gas fireplace for those chilly nights. This unit also features Washer/Dryer IN UNIT as well as hard surface flooring throughout. Secure building with 2 separate assigned parking spots in garage. Located minutes away from Marina Del Rey and brand new Playa Vista: Whole Foods, CVS, movie theater, parks, coffee shops and restaurants. Need a beach day? Take the bike path and ride to the ocean only 2.5 miles away. You can have it all!