Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

515 W Gardena Boulevard

515 West Gardena Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

515 West Gardena Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90248
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & Spacious 3 Bedroom + 2 bath Condo that feels more like a single family residence because of how spacious and upgraded it is! Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring throughout with crown molding and upgraded kitchen. Wide staircase leads to 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bath and inside Laundry. This home has a LARGE two car attached garage with room for storage. The complex is very quiet. Landlord will pay for the HOA fee which includes water and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Refridgerator, stove, and mircowave to stay. Tenant to provide their own Washer and Dryer. Perfect place to call home just in time for the Holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W Gardena Boulevard have any available units?
515 W Gardena Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W Gardena Boulevard have?
Some of 515 W Gardena Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W Gardena Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
515 W Gardena Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W Gardena Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 515 W Gardena Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 515 W Gardena Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 515 W Gardena Boulevard offers parking.
Does 515 W Gardena Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 W Gardena Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W Gardena Boulevard have a pool?
No, 515 W Gardena Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 515 W Gardena Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 515 W Gardena Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W Gardena Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 W Gardena Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
