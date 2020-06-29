515 W Gardena Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & Spacious 3 Bedroom + 2 bath Condo that feels more like a single family residence because of how spacious and upgraded it is! Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring throughout with crown molding and upgraded kitchen. Wide staircase leads to 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bath and inside Laundry. This home has a LARGE two car attached garage with room for storage. The complex is very quiet. Landlord will pay for the HOA fee which includes water and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Refridgerator, stove, and mircowave to stay. Tenant to provide their own Washer and Dryer. Perfect place to call home just in time for the Holidays!