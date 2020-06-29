5143 BAKMAN Avenue

Amenities

1BR/1BA Condo w 2 PARKING SPOTS & balcony overlooking the pool in NOHO!1) The PRIMEST of Locations in the HEART OF NOHO (91601). (Super High Walk Score of 91!) Walking distance to almost everything! Including: train station, restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theater, gyms, studios, parks, and nextdoor to the historic 24/7 Noho Diner and much more, no to to mention a brand new /coming soon, Whole Foods. 2) NEWLY RENOVATED! Light and Bright, 1-Bedroom Condo with a New Central Air NEST system, Marble Countertops, Bevelled Subway tile backsplashes, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vinyl Flooring and Satin Nickel Hardware throughout. 3) TWO-Car Parking! (yes, you read that right, TWO Parking spots for a 1 bedrooms). 4)Includes a Large Balcony that overlooks the pool and patio area with BBQ grilling equipment. 5)EXTRA LARGE Master bedroom (bigger than most). 6) Walk-In Closet! 7) Building has a fitness room and large laundry room facility with commercial-grade equipment and card-reader.