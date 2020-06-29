All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5143 BAKMAN Avenue
5143 BAKMAN Avenue

5143 Bakman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5143 Bakman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
1BR/1BA Condo w 2 PARKING SPOTS & balcony overlooking the pool in NOHO!1) The PRIMEST of Locations in the HEART OF NOHO (91601). (Super High Walk Score of 91!) Walking distance to almost everything! Including: train station, restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theater, gyms, studios, parks, and nextdoor to the historic 24/7 Noho Diner and much more, no to to mention a brand new /coming soon, Whole Foods. 2) NEWLY RENOVATED! Light and Bright, 1-Bedroom Condo with a New Central Air NEST system, Marble Countertops, Bevelled Subway tile backsplashes, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vinyl Flooring and Satin Nickel Hardware throughout. 3) TWO-Car Parking! (yes, you read that right, TWO Parking spots for a 1 bedrooms). 4)Includes a Large Balcony that overlooks the pool and patio area with BBQ grilling equipment. 5)EXTRA LARGE Master bedroom (bigger than most). 6) Walk-In Closet! 7) Building has a fitness room and large laundry room facility with commercial-grade equipment and card-reader.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue have any available units?
5143 BAKMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue have?
Some of 5143 BAKMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5143 BAKMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5143 BAKMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 BAKMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5143 BAKMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5143 BAKMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5143 BAKMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5143 BAKMAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5143 BAKMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 BAKMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5143 BAKMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

