514 S Mariposa Ave 104

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated 1b1b in trendy K-Town location! - Property Id: 80620



Welcome to 514 S Mariposa! Newly renovated unit boast ultra modern finishes to compliment a updated 60's retro exterior. 1 bd/ 1ba unit include beautiful grey tones wood flooring throughout, tons of organized closet spaces, designer kitchen include brand new appliances, stunning quartz counters, elegant tile backsplash and ample cabinets and storage. Hotel style bathroom, with deep soaking tub and beautifully tiled shower walls. COMES WITH PARKING! Make this your pad today! Nearby schools include Everest Value, Ucla Community School and Rfk Community Schools-Los Angeles High School of the Arts. Walk to Wilshire Blvd, Close to the Normandie Hotel and famous Cassell's Restaurant, Line A Hotel and famed Alfreds Coffee - Multiple hot spots for shopping eating and entertainment right in the heart of K Town.



TEXT 818-430-7117 to confirm your viewing appointment



**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80620

(RLNE5549529)