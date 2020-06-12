All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 514 S Mariposa Ave 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
514 S Mariposa Ave 104
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

514 S Mariposa Ave 104

514 South Mariposa Avenue · (818) 430-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

514 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated 1b1b in trendy K-Town location! - Property Id: 80620

Welcome to 514 S Mariposa! Newly renovated unit boast ultra modern finishes to compliment a updated 60's retro exterior. 1 bd/ 1ba unit include beautiful grey tones wood flooring throughout, tons of organized closet spaces, designer kitchen include brand new appliances, stunning quartz counters, elegant tile backsplash and ample cabinets and storage. Hotel style bathroom, with deep soaking tub and beautifully tiled shower walls. COMES WITH PARKING! Make this your pad today! Nearby schools include Everest Value, Ucla Community School and Rfk Community Schools-Los Angeles High School of the Arts. Walk to Wilshire Blvd, Close to the Normandie Hotel and famous Cassell's Restaurant, Line A Hotel and famed Alfreds Coffee - Multiple hot spots for shopping eating and entertainment right in the heart of K Town.

TEXT 818-430-7117 to confirm your viewing appointment

**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80620
Property Id 80620

(RLNE5549529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 have any available units?
514 S Mariposa Ave 104 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 have?
Some of 514 S Mariposa Ave 104's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 currently offering any rent specials?
514 S Mariposa Ave 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 is pet friendly.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 offer parking?
Yes, 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 does offer parking.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 have a pool?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 does not have a pool.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 have accessible units?
No, 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 S Mariposa Ave 104 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 514 S Mariposa Ave 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity