5131 Don Pio Dr. Available 07/11/20 SOUTH OF THE BLVD! Upgraded 3+1.5 on corner lot! (5131 Don Pio) - FOR LEASE in prime Woodland Hills location, SOUTH OF THE BLVD! Amenities include: single-story, 3BR + 1.5BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; galley kitchen w/granite counter tops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); washer + dryer hook-ups; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; dual pane windows; recessed lighting; located on a corner lot, property offers backyard w/covered patio, sprinkler system + gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; sorry, no pets allowed; part of Woodland Hills Charter Elementary, Woodland Hills Academy Middle School + Taft High School. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3183229)