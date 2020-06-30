All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5131 Don Pio Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5131 Don Pio Dr. · Avail. Jul 11

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5131 Don Pio Dr. Available 07/11/20 SOUTH OF THE BLVD! Upgraded 3+1.5 on corner lot! (5131 Don Pio) - FOR LEASE in prime Woodland Hills location, SOUTH OF THE BLVD! Amenities include: single-story, 3BR + 1.5BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; galley kitchen w/granite counter tops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave all included); washer + dryer hook-ups; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; dual pane windows; recessed lighting; located on a corner lot, property offers backyard w/covered patio, sprinkler system + gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; sorry, no pets allowed; part of Woodland Hills Charter Elementary, Woodland Hills Academy Middle School + Taft High School. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Don Pio Dr. have any available units?
5131 Don Pio Dr. has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 Don Pio Dr. have?
Some of 5131 Don Pio Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Don Pio Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Don Pio Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Don Pio Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Don Pio Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5131 Don Pio Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5131 Don Pio Dr. offers parking.
Does 5131 Don Pio Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Don Pio Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Don Pio Dr. have a pool?
No, 5131 Don Pio Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Don Pio Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5131 Don Pio Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Don Pio Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 Don Pio Dr. has units with dishwashers.
