Los Angeles, CA
5129 Rubio Ave.
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

5129 Rubio Ave.

5129 Rubio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Rubio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Encino Pool Home Great location Resort style back yard. -

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful home in the highly desired Encino area. Fabulous backyard with rock tile patio. Great for summer entertaining. Minutes to Ventura Blvd, Balboa Park and the 101 Freeway.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS.

This home offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

**Washer/Dryer included
**Refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave.
**Large laundry room with storage
**Central AC/Heat
**Gardener and pool service included
**Gorgeous wood floors throughout
**Updated custom bathrooms
** ONE small pet (under 25lbs) may be considered with an additional security deposit.
**No garage available but plenty of parking in the driveway,

Owner looking for good credit and 3x the amount of rent in combined gross income Call for an exact address if interested

Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4848161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Rubio Ave. have any available units?
5129 Rubio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Rubio Ave. have?
Some of 5129 Rubio Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Rubio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Rubio Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Rubio Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5129 Rubio Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5129 Rubio Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5129 Rubio Ave. offers parking.
Does 5129 Rubio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5129 Rubio Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Rubio Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5129 Rubio Ave. has a pool.
Does 5129 Rubio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5129 Rubio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Rubio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Rubio Ave. has units with dishwashers.

