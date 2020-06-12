All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5118 De Longpre Ave Apt 301

5118 De Longpre Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5118 De Longpre Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
??HOLIDAY SPECIAL PRICING??

ONLY $2450 FOR 1 YEAR! Old Price ->$2650

Offer only available until Dec. 31st

Located in the center of one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods, you can find everything you need nearby! From the upscale shopping and entertainment districts of Hollywood, to the fine dining and recreational areas of Los Feliz and Silverlake. We are located only steps away from two eco-friendly Metro stations and just a few moments drive to the 101 freeway.

The spacious apartment is COMPLETELY REMODELED, with brand new hardwood floors extending through the entire unit. There are beautiful new granite countertops, completely redesigned bathrooms, and all new kitchen appliances. There is balcony with plenty of space to lounge on, ample space in the living room and bedrooms as well as large closets throughout the entire unit. There is even a washer and dryer inside the master bedroom!

The unit comes equip with a breath taking view of downtown Los Angeles, a patio, central air conditioning and so much more. The well-maintained apartment complex also has a pool, and parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4561630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

