5115 KESTER Avenue

THE VIEW, THE VIEW, DID I MENTION THE VIEW?? THIS HAS IT ALL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BD + 2 BA TOP FLOOR END UNIT LOCATION, ONLY THE ONE MASTER BEDROOM AND ITS OWN FULL BATH IS OFFERED - THE OTHER BEDROOM IS LEASED - ONE LEVEL AND VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT** ONLY 1 COMMON WALL ** EASY ACCESS VIA ELEVATOR ** GREAT KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS LIGHT COLORED CABINETS AND A BREAKFAST NOOK ** LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE** DINING AREA OPENS TO GENEROUS SIZED BALCONY** WIDE PLANK LIGHT WOOD FLOOR COVERING IN THE LIVING AREA AND A OFF WHITE CARPETING IN THE BEDROOM AREA** MASTER SUITE INCLUDES A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET ** LAUNDRY IS IN THE UNIT**HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED** PARKING IS GATED OFFERING TANDEM PARKING THAT IS SHARED WITH THE OTHER TENANT** COMPLEX HAS A RECREATION ROOM, SPA, A SUNNY POOL, A LARGE GRASSY AREA AND SOME VERY MATURE TREES** THIS IS THE GREAT "GET AWAY FROM IT ALL" PLACE TO BE** GIVE ME A CALL AND IT WOULD BE A PLEASURE TO ESCORT YOU INTO THIS TERRIFIC SPOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!