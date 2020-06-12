All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue

511 1/2 N Alexandria Ave · No Longer Available
Location

511 1/2 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in the City of Los Angeles. This unit has recessed lighting installed throughout, new laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances and paint. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. There is laminate flooring, and recessed lighting. The living area has new laminate flooring, new paint and recessed lighting and beautiful natural lighting from the windows, and a patio that leads to a beautiful view of Downtown Los Angeles. The bedroom has new laminate flooring, new updated French doors. The bathroom has new tile flooring, new vanity, lighting fixture, and full bath. Located about 15 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, close to the 110 & 101 fwy, near plenty of entertainment venues.

NOTICE TO RENT APPLICANTS: Do not be a victim of scammers!!!

TNCR Property Management does not authorize unknown individuals to transact & collect cash fees except through its on-line screening applications.

PLEASE VISIT OUR website to process your applications: www.tncrhomes.com. TNCR Property Management accepts on-line payments only.

Don't be the next victim.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,500.00
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue have any available units?
511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue have?
Some of 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue offer parking?
No, 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue have a pool?
No, 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
