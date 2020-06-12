511 1/2 North Alexandria Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in the City of Los Angeles. This unit has recessed lighting installed throughout, new laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances and paint. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. There is laminate flooring, and recessed lighting. The living area has new laminate flooring, new paint and recessed lighting and beautiful natural lighting from the windows, and a patio that leads to a beautiful view of Downtown Los Angeles. The bedroom has new laminate flooring, new updated French doors. The bathroom has new tile flooring, new vanity, lighting fixture, and full bath. Located about 15 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, close to the 110 & 101 fwy, near plenty of entertainment venues.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,500.00

