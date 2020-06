Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Amazing single story home over 3,500 sq.ft. of living space in the Hesby Oaks Neighborhood. This 4 bed 4 bath home has recently been through an extensive remodel. Beautiful wood floors through out, White Oak cabinets with marble counter tops, subzero and wolf kitchen appliances, 15 foot multi-sliders, Smart Home with a Crestron System, Built-in BBQ outside, Swimming Pool with Baja entry, large oversized covered patio, and much more.