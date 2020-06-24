509 Camulos St

Amenities

Remodeled House in Quiet Boyle Heights Neighborhood - Hi folks, please watch the YouTube virtual tour to ensure you like the property and neighborhood:



https://youtu.be/ywVnJj2OKQo



This is a 4 bed 1 bathroom house for rent with brand new flooring, lights, windows, paint and more. The rental includes laundry hook ups IN the unit (washer/dryer NOT included). The kitchen includes an oven/stove combo but a refrigerator is NOT included. Please be advised: there is no parking on the premises, STREET PARKING ONLY. You can easily park motorcycles on the property, but there is no driveway at all. However, street parking is not difficult. There is ample street parking.



