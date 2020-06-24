All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 509 Camulos St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
509 Camulos St
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

509 Camulos St

509 Camulos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

509 Camulos Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled House in Quiet Boyle Heights Neighborhood - Hi folks, please watch the YouTube virtual tour to ensure you like the property and neighborhood:

https://youtu.be/ywVnJj2OKQo

This is a 4 bed 1 bathroom house for rent with brand new flooring, lights, windows, paint and more. The rental includes laundry hook ups IN the unit (washer/dryer NOT included). The kitchen includes an oven/stove combo but a refrigerator is NOT included. Please be advised: there is no parking on the premises, STREET PARKING ONLY. You can easily park motorcycles on the property, but there is no driveway at all. However, street parking is not difficult. There is ample street parking.

(RLNE4975483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Camulos St have any available units?
509 Camulos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Camulos St have?
Some of 509 Camulos St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Camulos St currently offering any rent specials?
509 Camulos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Camulos St pet-friendly?
No, 509 Camulos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 509 Camulos St offer parking?
No, 509 Camulos St does not offer parking.
Does 509 Camulos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Camulos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Camulos St have a pool?
No, 509 Camulos St does not have a pool.
Does 509 Camulos St have accessible units?
No, 509 Camulos St does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Camulos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Camulos St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College