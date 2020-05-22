All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 507 North GARDNER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
507 North GARDNER Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

507 North GARDNER Street

507 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazing opportunity to lease a furnished modern architectural masterpiece in the highly desirable Beverly Grove neighborhood! This stunning 5 bedroom home features a spacious open layout, luxurious finishes, exclusive design elements, a spectacular chef's kitchen with Miele appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows that infuse the house with an abundance of natural light. Enter the entertainer's dream backyard through the Fleetwood pocket doors that allow an indoor/outdoor living experience. Enjoy the private sun-filled yard with a large infinity pool, spa, fire pit and BBQ. Relax in your gorgeous master suite with a large deck overlooking the pool or unwind in the soaking tub with the serene fireplace on. This fabulous modern home is located walking distance to some of the hottest shops and restaurants this City has to offer. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
507 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 507 North GARDNER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 507 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 North GARDNER Street offers parking.
Does 507 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 North GARDNER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
Yes, 507 North GARDNER Street has a pool.
Does 507 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 507 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 North GARDNER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College