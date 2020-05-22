507 North GARDNER Street

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to lease a furnished modern architectural masterpiece in the highly desirable Beverly Grove neighborhood! This stunning 5 bedroom home features a spacious open layout, luxurious finishes, exclusive design elements, a spectacular chef's kitchen with Miele appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows that infuse the house with an abundance of natural light. Enter the entertainer's dream backyard through the Fleetwood pocket doors that allow an indoor/outdoor living experience. Enjoy the private sun-filled yard with a large infinity pool, spa, fire pit and BBQ. Relax in your gorgeous master suite with a large deck overlooking the pool or unwind in the soaking tub with the serene fireplace on. This fabulous modern home is located walking distance to some of the hottest shops and restaurants this City has to offer. Hurry, this one won't last!