5057 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Prefer min 1 year lease but open for discussion. A wonderful large 4 BD, 2 1/2 BA ranch-style home. Great neighborhood / quiet street / sought-after elementary, middle, and high-schools. Ton of living space w/ plenty of storage throughout. Very functional kitchen for those who love to cook. Huge yard with complete privacy and large fenced-in pool. Master suite w/ large separate bathroom quarters and large walk-in closet. Two of the bedrooms are very spacious (one w/ walk-in closet). The 4th makes a great office option. Huge architectural den. Washer and Dryer, plus extra-large freezer also available in garage. Some furniture can be made available for dining room. Garage has great work space, plus a utility sink. Overall, a wonderful livable property for you and your family. Gardener and pool services included. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Permanent hot tub in master bath can be filled (subject to unilateral release of liability of landlord).



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12022530



(RLNE5223615)