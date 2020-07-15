5056 Tujunga Ave 13

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking courtyard

Parkview North - Property Id: 277742



TOURS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT



GORGEOUS VINTAGE APARTMENT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS, NORTH HOLLYWOOD



This pristinely kept 1950's style building is in the prime NoHo Arts District. This quiet building is set across the street from a beautiful park and close to freeways, metro and shopping. 5 minutes to Hollywood & Burbank 15 minutes to downtown.



Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 Parking Space

Available Date: Move in Ready



Apartment Information:

• 12 month lease

• Secured access

• No pets

• Non Smoking Building

• Good credit necessary



Apartment Features:

• Large rooms

• Loads of closet space

• Controlled access

• Granite counters

• Hardwood floors throughout

• Vintage tiles

• Garden courtyard views

• Park views

• DirecTV included



Building Features:

• Prime NoHo Arts District

• Fountain garden courtyard

• Across from a beautiful park

• On site laundry facilities

• Resident managers on site

• Ample street parking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277742

(RLNE5861221)