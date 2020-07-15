All apartments in Los Angeles
5056 Tujunga Ave 13

5056 Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5056 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Parkview North - Property Id: 277742

TOURS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT

GORGEOUS VINTAGE APARTMENT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS, NORTH HOLLYWOOD

This pristinely kept 1950's style building is in the prime NoHo Arts District. This quiet building is set across the street from a beautiful park and close to freeways, metro and shopping. 5 minutes to Hollywood & Burbank 15 minutes to downtown.

Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Parking Space
Available Date: Move in Ready

Apartment Information:
• 12 month lease
• Secured access
• No pets
• Non Smoking Building
• Good credit necessary

Apartment Features:
• Large rooms
• Loads of closet space
• Controlled access
• Granite counters
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Vintage tiles
• Garden courtyard views
• Park views
• DirecTV included

Building Features:
• Prime NoHo Arts District
• Fountain garden courtyard
• Across from a beautiful park
• On site laundry facilities
• Resident managers on site
• Ample street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277742
Property Id 277742

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

