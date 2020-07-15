5056 Tujunga Ave 13

Amenities
Parkview North - Property Id: 277742
TOURS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT
GORGEOUS VINTAGE APARTMENT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS, NORTH HOLLYWOOD
This pristinely kept 1950's style building is in the prime NoHo Arts District. This quiet building is set across the street from a beautiful park and close to freeways, metro and shopping. 5 minutes to Hollywood & Burbank 15 minutes to downtown.
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Parking Space
Available Date: Move in Ready
Apartment Information:
• 12 month lease
• Secured access
• No pets
• Non Smoking Building
• Good credit necessary
Apartment Features:
• Large rooms
• Loads of closet space
• Controlled access
• Granite counters
• Hardwood floors throughout
• Vintage tiles
• Garden courtyard views
• Park views
• DirecTV included
Building Features:
• Prime NoHo Arts District
• Fountain garden courtyard
• Across from a beautiful park
• On site laundry facilities
• Resident managers on site
• Ample street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277742
Property Id 277742
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5861221)