5054 Novgorod St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HILLSIDE COMMUNITY! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 2.5 bath house, located in the heart of the city. This house is minutes away from both Downtown LA and Pasadena, as well as so many restaurants to choose from. There are also a couple of shopping malls that offers plenty of shopping opportunities. Unit has hardwood flooring throughout the house, new paint in the entire, and recessed lighting. Fully remodeled bathroom with a new paint, new vanity, new tub, and new tile flooring. Newly installed Central Air and Heating which is very hard to find in the city. Appliances included on the property is a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Detached garage and driveway parking for at least 3 cars.

Pets are allowed with additional deposit

Lease price: $3,050

For more information or to view this property, please contact:

Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945

Realtor DRE #02086678

Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"



