5054 Novgorod St.
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

5054 Novgorod St.

5054 Novgorod Street · No Longer Available
Location

5054 Novgorod Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HILLSIDE COMMUNITY! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 2.5 bath house, located in the heart of the city. This house is minutes away from both Downtown LA and Pasadena, as well as so many restaurants to choose from. There are also a couple of shopping malls that offers plenty of shopping opportunities. Unit has hardwood flooring throughout the house, new paint in the entire, and recessed lighting. Fully remodeled bathroom with a new paint, new vanity, new tub, and new tile flooring. Newly installed Central Air and Heating which is very hard to find in the city. Appliances included on the property is a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Detached garage and driveway parking for at least 3 cars.
Pets are allowed with additional deposit
Lease price: $3,050
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5414674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5054 Novgorod St. have any available units?
5054 Novgorod St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5054 Novgorod St. have?
Some of 5054 Novgorod St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5054 Novgorod St. currently offering any rent specials?
5054 Novgorod St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5054 Novgorod St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5054 Novgorod St. is pet friendly.
Does 5054 Novgorod St. offer parking?
Yes, 5054 Novgorod St. offers parking.
Does 5054 Novgorod St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5054 Novgorod St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5054 Novgorod St. have a pool?
No, 5054 Novgorod St. does not have a pool.
Does 5054 Novgorod St. have accessible units?
No, 5054 Novgorod St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5054 Novgorod St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5054 Novgorod St. has units with dishwashers.

