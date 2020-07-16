504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328

Amenities
Cameo - Property Id: 314501
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. Los Angeles, CA 90057
$1,050/ mo
Security Deposit based on credit score
Small Studio Apartment | NO KITCHEN
~210 sq ft
Must-see Studio Unit near downtown L.A. Centrally located near parks, schools, public transportation and convenient freeway access. Walking distance from Metro Station.
Includes Refrigerator as a courtesy.
ALL Utilities are Included
Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED
NO SMOKING
No parking on property, and very limited parking on street.
Must make appointment to see unit.
Please call or text for a faster response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/504-s.-bonnie-brae-st.-los-angeles-ca-unit-328/314501
Property Id 314501
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5940722)