Los Angeles, CA
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328

504 South Bonnie Brae Street · (213) 842-9104
Location

504 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 328 · Avail. now

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cameo - Property Id: 314501

504 S. Bonnie Brae St. Los Angeles, CA 90057
$1,050/ mo
Security Deposit based on credit score

Small Studio Apartment | NO KITCHEN
~210 sq ft

Must-see Studio Unit near downtown L.A. Centrally located near parks, schools, public transportation and convenient freeway access. Walking distance from Metro Station.

Includes Refrigerator as a courtesy.
ALL Utilities are Included
Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED
NO SMOKING
No parking on property, and very limited parking on street.

Must make appointment to see unit.
Please call or text for a faster response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/504-s.-bonnie-brae-st.-los-angeles-ca-unit-328/314501
Property Id 314501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 have any available units?
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 currently offering any rent specials?
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 pet-friendly?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 offer parking?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 does not offer parking.
Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 have a pool?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 does not have a pool.
Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 have accessible units?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328 does not have units with air conditioning.
