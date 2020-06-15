All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

504 S Bonnie Brae St

504 South Bonnie Brae Street · (213) 842-9104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 220 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cameo Apartments - Property Id: 221749

Studio apartment with ALL Utilities included. We are located near downtown Los Angeles. Our property is near parks, transportation, and convenient freeways. Walking distance from Metro Station.

Rent is $1,000 per month
Security Deposit Amount is based on credit score

This unit features a remodeled restroom, spacious living area, and large windows for natural light.

NO KITCHEN, refrigerator included.

Please be aware that there is no parking in the building and street parking is very limited in this area.

No pets in the building. No smoking

For faster response please call Tim (213)842-9104
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221749
Property Id 221749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St have any available units?
504 S Bonnie Brae St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 504 S Bonnie Brae St currently offering any rent specials?
504 S Bonnie Brae St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S Bonnie Brae St pet-friendly?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St offer parking?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St does not offer parking.
Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St have a pool?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St does not have a pool.
Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St have accessible units?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 S Bonnie Brae St have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 S Bonnie Brae St does not have units with air conditioning.
