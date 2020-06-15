504 S Bonnie Brae St

Amenities
Cameo Apartments - Property Id: 221749
Studio apartment with ALL Utilities included. We are located near downtown Los Angeles. Our property is near parks, transportation, and convenient freeways. Walking distance from Metro Station.
Rent is $1,000 per month
Security Deposit Amount is based on credit score
This unit features a remodeled restroom, spacious living area, and large windows for natural light.
NO KITCHEN, refrigerator included.
Please be aware that there is no parking in the building and street parking is very limited in this area.
No pets in the building. No smoking
For faster response please call Tim (213)842-9104
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221749
(RLNE5837407)