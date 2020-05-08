5036 Echo St Unit 24

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly

Book a showing now and come see this unique 992 square foot condo unit located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. So going to the nearby public parks is easy and accessible. This means that most errands to and from shops, restaurants, grocery stores and other establishments can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. Its conveniently located near public transit and other public transportation options such as car sharing are also available from RelayRides. The condo features electric heating and central AC for climate control. The home features hardwood floors throughout. The lovely kitchen consists of fine drawers and cupboards for storage, new tile flooring, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are not allowed on the property.



Walk score: 79



Nearby parks:

Sycamore Grove Park, Montecito Heights Recreation Center and Smith Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 7/10

Arroyo Seco Museum Science - 0.24 miles, 6/10

Academia Avance Charter - 0.24 miles, 4/10

Monte Vista Street Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 2/10



Bus lines:

81 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

83 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

DASH Highland Park/Eagle Rock - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4723426)