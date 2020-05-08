All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5036 Echo St Unit 24

5036 E Echo St · No Longer Available
Location

5036 E Echo St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Book a showing now and come see this unique 992 square foot condo unit located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. So going to the nearby public parks is easy and accessible. This means that most errands to and from shops, restaurants, grocery stores and other establishments can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. Its conveniently located near public transit and other public transportation options such as car sharing are also available from RelayRides. The condo features electric heating and central AC for climate control. The home features hardwood floors throughout. The lovely kitchen consists of fine drawers and cupboards for storage, new tile flooring, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are not allowed on the property.

Walk score: 79

Nearby parks:
Sycamore Grove Park, Montecito Heights Recreation Center and Smith Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Mt. Washington Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 7/10
Arroyo Seco Museum Science - 0.24 miles, 6/10
Academia Avance Charter - 0.24 miles, 4/10
Monte Vista Street Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 2/10

Bus lines:
81 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
83 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
DASH Highland Park/Eagle Rock - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4723426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
