Los Angeles, CA
5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue

5029 N Cartwright Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5029 N Cartwright Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Remodeled, light, bright and large 2 Bed + 1 bath unit on 2ND FLOOR. New kitchen with granite counter top and over sized sink. New bathroom with bath top. Wood floor throughout. Unit offers fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and fireplace. Washer and dryer in complex. The unit is approximately 1000 SQ F. location is in Noho Arts District/Burbank/Toluca Terrace! Close to 20 professional theaters, diverse art galleries, public art & professional dance studios. It also features restaurants, shops, gyms & metro redline but w/ the comfort of a quiet neighborhood. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable. Available March 31, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue have any available units?
5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue have?
Some of 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue offers parking.
Does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
