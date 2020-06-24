5029 CARTWRIGHT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Remodeled, light, bright and large 2 Bed + 1 bath unit on 2ND FLOOR. New kitchen with granite counter top and over sized sink. New bathroom with bath top. Wood floor throughout. Unit offers fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and fireplace. Washer and dryer in complex. The unit is approximately 1000 SQ F. location is in Noho Arts District/Burbank/Toluca Terrace! Close to 20 professional theaters, diverse art galleries, public art & professional dance studios. It also features restaurants, shops, gyms & metro redline but w/ the comfort of a quiet neighborhood. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable. Available March 31, 2019