5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in picturesque neighborhood bordering on Toluca Lake & NoHo. Gracious, gated & secure front yard with faux grass and beautiful trees offering lovely breezes. 3 Bedrooms+3 baths, large lofty living room w/fireplace & 16 speaker surround sound system w/105" projector screen. Hardwood floors throughout, double-paned windows, closets w/custom build out shelving, high ceilings w/arches & moldings, very bright throughout. A bay window in the front bdrm overlooks the greenery. Functional & upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel appl, generous storage, bfast bar & opens to backyard which is hedged & private with stone flooring and trellace, ideal for kids playing & evening al fresco dining. Detached garage (w/laundry) can be storage, play space-extra bonus area for you to customize. Long driveway can accommodate several cars. Ideal neighborhood within walking (or scootering) to hottest bars & restaurants, and parks. Close access to Studios, 101, 134 & Metro + Toluca Lake Elementary.