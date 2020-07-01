All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue

5019 Willowcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5019 Willowcrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in picturesque neighborhood bordering on Toluca Lake & NoHo. Gracious, gated & secure front yard with faux grass and beautiful trees offering lovely breezes. 3 Bedrooms+3 baths, large lofty living room w/fireplace & 16 speaker surround sound system w/105" projector screen. Hardwood floors throughout, double-paned windows, closets w/custom build out shelving, high ceilings w/arches & moldings, very bright throughout. A bay window in the front bdrm overlooks the greenery. Functional & upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel appl, generous storage, bfast bar & opens to backyard which is hedged & private with stone flooring and trellace, ideal for kids playing & evening al fresco dining. Detached garage (w/laundry) can be storage, play space-extra bonus area for you to customize. Long driveway can accommodate several cars. Ideal neighborhood within walking (or scootering) to hottest bars & restaurants, and parks. Close access to Studios, 101, 134 & Metro + Toluca Lake Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue have any available units?
5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue have?
Some of 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue offers parking.
Does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue have a pool?
No, 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 WILLOWCREST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College