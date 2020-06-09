5006 NOBLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This Sherman Oaks stunner blends contemporary design with classic Cape Cod appointments. The generous entry sets the stage: 2-story ceilings waft overhead, natural light streams in, a staircase ascends to the 2nd story, wide-plank hardwood floors are underfoot, and wainscoting lines the walls. Open floor plan includes living, dining, family room with fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island adjacent to breakfast area. Kitchen also has marble counter tops, 2 sinks, and custom cabinets. Family opens to a covered dining area; kitchen to an outdoor grilling area. Indoor-outdoor access makes the lot's pool and spa part of daily life. Also on ground floor: powder room, 1BR/1BA (maid's) suite, and direct access to the garage. 2nd floor showcases a master suite with private balcony, 2 walk-ins, and a spa-quality bathroom. 3 additional BR's-each with their own bath-are also on the 2nd floor. Close to the Galleria, shopping, and all the area has to offer