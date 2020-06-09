All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5006 NOBLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5006 NOBLE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5006 NOBLE Avenue

5006 N Noble Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5006 N Noble Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Sherman Oaks stunner blends contemporary design with classic Cape Cod appointments. The generous entry sets the stage: 2-story ceilings waft overhead, natural light streams in, a staircase ascends to the 2nd story, wide-plank hardwood floors are underfoot, and wainscoting lines the walls. Open floor plan includes living, dining, family room with fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island adjacent to breakfast area. Kitchen also has marble counter tops, 2 sinks, and custom cabinets. Family opens to a covered dining area; kitchen to an outdoor grilling area. Indoor-outdoor access makes the lot's pool and spa part of daily life. Also on ground floor: powder room, 1BR/1BA (maid's) suite, and direct access to the garage. 2nd floor showcases a master suite with private balcony, 2 walk-ins, and a spa-quality bathroom. 3 additional BR's-each with their own bath-are also on the 2nd floor. Close to the Galleria, shopping, and all the area has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 NOBLE Avenue have any available units?
5006 NOBLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 NOBLE Avenue have?
Some of 5006 NOBLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 NOBLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5006 NOBLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 NOBLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5006 NOBLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5006 NOBLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5006 NOBLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5006 NOBLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 NOBLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 NOBLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5006 NOBLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 5006 NOBLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5006 NOBLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 NOBLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 NOBLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College