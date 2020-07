Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous townhome style Sherman oaks condo, two bedrooms 2 & half bathroom. Wood flooring, modern stone fireplace, light and bright, great open floor living room, recessed lighting throughout Amazing modern upgraded kitchen with top of the line appliances, newer washer and dryer are included. All bathrooms are upgraded tastefully, enjoy master bath jet tub. Great master bedroom with walk in closet.

Home will be available April 15th. Great place for relaxing enjoyable life.