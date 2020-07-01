All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4967 Llano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4967 Llano Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

4967 Llano Drive

4967 Llano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4967 Llano Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Woodland Hills Stunner!!!Nestled in a super quiet neighborhood in the hills of Woodland Hills, this Brand New 2019 built modern home located South of Ventura is a gem. As you walk in you are greeted with high ceilings, natural sunlight, recessed lighting and vast open space. Entertain your guests in the one of a kind chef’s kitchen with center island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Alongside the kitchen, you will find the family room with fireplace. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, the master suite features a walk in closet, beautiful master bath with dual sinks, a jet tub and a stand up shower. Other property features include a spacious balcony, a private backyard, office/bonus room, an attached 2 car garage, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, the NEST thermostat, dual zone air conditioning, SMART HOME technology and so much more. You must see to appreciate this home. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd and the Village, among a number of restaurants, stores, movie theaters and more and just a short distance from WH Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 Llano Drive have any available units?
4967 Llano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4967 Llano Drive have?
Some of 4967 Llano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 Llano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4967 Llano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 Llano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4967 Llano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4967 Llano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4967 Llano Drive offers parking.
Does 4967 Llano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4967 Llano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 Llano Drive have a pool?
No, 4967 Llano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4967 Llano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4967 Llano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 Llano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4967 Llano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College