4967 Llano Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Woodland Hills Stunner!!!Nestled in a super quiet neighborhood in the hills of Woodland Hills, this Brand New 2019 built modern home located South of Ventura is a gem. As you walk in you are greeted with high ceilings, natural sunlight, recessed lighting and vast open space. Entertain your guests in the one of a kind chef’s kitchen with center island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Alongside the kitchen, you will find the family room with fireplace. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, the master suite features a walk in closet, beautiful master bath with dual sinks, a jet tub and a stand up shower. Other property features include a spacious balcony, a private backyard, office/bonus room, an attached 2 car garage, tankless water heater, copper plumbing, the NEST thermostat, dual zone air conditioning, SMART HOME technology and so much more. You must see to appreciate this home. Conveniently located near Ventura Blvd and the Village, among a number of restaurants, stores, movie theaters and more and just a short distance from WH Elementary.