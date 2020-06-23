All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4959 W Melrose Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4959 W Melrose Hill
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

4959 W Melrose Hill

4959 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4959 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a Hollywood retreat in a great neighborhood. Detached guest house, built in 1996, in great condition with all the modern amenities with a historical flair. Located in the exclusive Melrose Hill HPOZ historical district of Hollywood, Cul-de-sac location, a quiet family neighborhood. Home features custom hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, dining area and family room. Great views from Hollywood Hills to west as far as visible and walking distance to Paramount studios and easy metro access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have any available units?
4959 W Melrose Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4959 W Melrose Hill currently offering any rent specials?
4959 W Melrose Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 W Melrose Hill pet-friendly?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill offer parking?
Yes, 4959 W Melrose Hill offers parking.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have a pool?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not have a pool.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have accessible units?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4959 W Melrose Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College