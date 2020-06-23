4959 W Melrose Hill

Amenities
Looking for a Hollywood retreat in a great neighborhood. Detached guest house, built in 1996, in great condition with all the modern amenities with a historical flair. Located in the exclusive Melrose Hill HPOZ historical district of Hollywood, Cul-de-sac location, a quiet family neighborhood. Home features custom hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, dining area and family room. Great views from Hollywood Hills to west as far as visible and walking distance to Paramount studios and easy metro access.