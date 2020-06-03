4949 Palomar Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Tarzana Single Family Home - Beautiful single family home of nearly 4,400 sq. ft. on a 16,552 sf lot with huge backyard, pool/spa and enormous sports court. In addition to an amazing selection of five bedrooms is a fantastic office/den adjacent to the entry. Spacious kitchen offers a massive center-island, loads of beautiful cabinetry, two pantries & more. Family room and living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, beautiful built-ins & custom wet-bar. Attached Four-car garage entry. Large master suite with spacious walk-in & luxurious bath with soothing spa tub & separate shower and his and her water closets. Rear grounds are enhanced by a pool, spa, grassy area, covered dining & grape vines. Elevated above, discover a massive sports court. Superb Schools. For more information please contact us here or call (424) 645-7711.



