Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

4949 Palomar Drive

4949 Palomar Drive · (424) 645-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4949 Palomar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4949 Palomar Drive · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Tarzana Single Family Home - Beautiful single family home of nearly 4,400 sq. ft. on a 16,552 sf lot with huge backyard, pool/spa and enormous sports court. In addition to an amazing selection of five bedrooms is a fantastic office/den adjacent to the entry. Spacious kitchen offers a massive center-island, loads of beautiful cabinetry, two pantries & more. Family room and living room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, beautiful built-ins & custom wet-bar. Attached Four-car garage entry. Large master suite with spacious walk-in & luxurious bath with soothing spa tub & separate shower and his and her water closets. Rear grounds are enhanced by a pool, spa, grassy area, covered dining & grape vines. Elevated above, discover a massive sports court. Superb Schools. For more information please contact us here or call (424) 645-7711.

(RLNE4526495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Palomar Drive have any available units?
4949 Palomar Drive has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 Palomar Drive have?
Some of 4949 Palomar Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 Palomar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Palomar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Palomar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4949 Palomar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4949 Palomar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4949 Palomar Drive does offer parking.
Does 4949 Palomar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4949 Palomar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Palomar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4949 Palomar Drive has a pool.
Does 4949 Palomar Drive have accessible units?
No, 4949 Palomar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Palomar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Palomar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
