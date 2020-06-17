All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue

4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New lease listing! Welcome home to your Spanish Mediterranean Single level oasis in the 'Heart and Soul' of Encino! Enter the concrete brick-lined circular driveway through electric double gates! Majestic feel for sure! Interior boasts 3 bedrooms plus 3 baths of charm. Love the wood beam pitched ceilings! Sparkling hardwood flooring! Living area has a fireplace to snuggle up to with a good book or for entertaining guests! Cooks kitchen with tile flooring and counters. Dishwasher, gas cooktop. Love the double Stainless Steel Sink and S/S refrigerator! Breakfast room is excellent! Spacious dining room is wonderful for both intimate or party dining! Home shows light and bright with windows that let the sunshine in! Plantation shutters and lots of style! Master bedroom is 'en suite' with full bath, double closets and the hardwood flooring continues! There are lots of built-ins adding to the design of this home. An additional large bedroom with no bath is charming! There is an additional full bath in hallway plus another .5 bath in the hallway bedroom! Smooth ceilings plus central A/C! 2 car garage with sectional roll-up! Security system. Large and flowing yard with fruit trees, grassy side area and plenty of designer paved cement for sports set-up (Volley Ball - Pickle Ball) ... or just sitting and gazing at the stars! Walking distance to shops, house of worships plus fine restaurants! This charming lease will be gone fast! Don't miss out! (Lease 12 months or longer)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue have any available units?
4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
