4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New lease listing! Welcome home to your Spanish Mediterranean Single level oasis in the 'Heart and Soul' of Encino! Enter the concrete brick-lined circular driveway through electric double gates! Majestic feel for sure! Interior boasts 3 bedrooms plus 3 baths of charm. Love the wood beam pitched ceilings! Sparkling hardwood flooring! Living area has a fireplace to snuggle up to with a good book or for entertaining guests! Cooks kitchen with tile flooring and counters. Dishwasher, gas cooktop. Love the double Stainless Steel Sink and S/S refrigerator! Breakfast room is excellent! Spacious dining room is wonderful for both intimate or party dining! Home shows light and bright with windows that let the sunshine in! Plantation shutters and lots of style! Master bedroom is 'en suite' with full bath, double closets and the hardwood flooring continues! There are lots of built-ins adding to the design of this home. An additional large bedroom with no bath is charming! There is an additional full bath in hallway plus another .5 bath in the hallway bedroom! Smooth ceilings plus central A/C! 2 car garage with sectional roll-up! Security system. Large and flowing yard with fruit trees, grassy side area and plenty of designer paved cement for sports set-up (Volley Ball - Pickle Ball) ... or just sitting and gazing at the stars! Walking distance to shops, house of worships plus fine restaurants! This charming lease will be gone fast! Don't miss out! (Lease 12 months or longer)