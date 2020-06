Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new back house just built in the friendly, quiet, and beautiful neighborhood of south of Venture. Experience being the first one using this house with a large bedroom and walk in closet. Beautiful open kitchen with granite counter top. Brand new washer and dryer. Specious living and dining area. Close to shopping area and public transportation. Please text for showing 818-401-3138.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.