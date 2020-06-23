4937 MATILIJA Avenue

Amenities

This wonderful, bright, 3 bedroom, 2 bath traditional home is located on a great street in the prestigious Fashion Square pocket of Sherman Oaks. Newer windows and gleaming hardwood floors, showcase this updated home. The living room has recessed lights, a gas fireplace and is open to the family room with sliding doors to the relaxing and tranquil backyard. The chef's kitchen with adjoining breakfast/dining room, has just completed a renovation, with custom cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are large and have plenty of closets. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, an updated bathroom and sliding doors to the backyard. The very private backyard is perfect for entertaining and contains a patio area, grassy yard and plenty of trees for shade. Close to Notre Dame High School and the Sherman Oaks Fashion Square for fine shopping and dining. Available immediately.