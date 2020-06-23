All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4937 MATILIJA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4937 MATILIJA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4937 MATILIJA Avenue

4937 N Matilija Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4937 N Matilija Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful, bright, 3 bedroom, 2 bath traditional home is located on a great street in the prestigious Fashion Square pocket of Sherman Oaks. Newer windows and gleaming hardwood floors, showcase this updated home. The living room has recessed lights, a gas fireplace and is open to the family room with sliding doors to the relaxing and tranquil backyard. The chef's kitchen with adjoining breakfast/dining room, has just completed a renovation, with custom cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are large and have plenty of closets. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, an updated bathroom and sliding doors to the backyard. The very private backyard is perfect for entertaining and contains a patio area, grassy yard and plenty of trees for shade. Close to Notre Dame High School and the Sherman Oaks Fashion Square for fine shopping and dining. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue have any available units?
4937 MATILIJA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue have?
Some of 4937 MATILIJA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 MATILIJA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4937 MATILIJA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 MATILIJA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4937 MATILIJA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4937 MATILIJA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 MATILIJA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4937 MATILIJA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4937 MATILIJA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 MATILIJA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4937 MATILIJA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College