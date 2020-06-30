4930 Louise Ave.

Amenities
S of the Blvd 4+4 w/pool, cabana, appliances + more! (4930 Louise) - South of the Blvd. + READY FOR MOVE-IN! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/4BR's + 4BA's; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/pantry, breakfast room + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven + dishwasher); formal dining area; family room w/fireplace; master bedroom; inside laundry w/washer + electric dryer provided; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; central heat + air; wired for security system; backyard w/pool; cabana featuring three-quarter bath; gardener + pool service included; driveway parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5263584)