Los Angeles, CA
4916 Ledge Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

4916 Ledge Avenue

4916 Ledge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Ledge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location. Just a sunset stroll to Chic Boutiques, Culinary restaurants, night life and Convenient access to Warner Bros., Universal, Disney, Dreamworks, NBC, ABC, CBS Radford & More. Stylish 4 bedroom beauty, presented for SHORT OR LONG TERM rental and Furnished or Unfurnished. Recently remodeled, The fabulous interior provides a spacious open concept floor plan with wide plank floors, neutral color pallet, privacy glass doors, two decorative fireplaces custom fixtures & designer finishes throughout. Well designed, modern Chef's kitchen with large preparation counter and stainless steel appliances. Interior washer/dryer closet. There are 4 comfortable bedrooms. Yet, currently used as Three bedrooms and family room. Two Double glass doors open out to the sprawling rear yard with el fresco dining area, open air entertainment patio, grass area & fruit trees. California Indoor~ Outdoor living at Best. Dbl. garage, plus additional off street parking. Truly an Impressive Home. Discover Sought after Toluca Woods, while creating the Life of your Dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Ledge Avenue have any available units?
4916 Ledge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Ledge Avenue have?
Some of 4916 Ledge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Ledge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Ledge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Ledge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Ledge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4916 Ledge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Ledge Avenue offers parking.
Does 4916 Ledge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4916 Ledge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Ledge Avenue have a pool?
No, 4916 Ledge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Ledge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4916 Ledge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Ledge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Ledge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

