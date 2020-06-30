4916 Ledge Avenue

Amenities

Location Location Location. Just a sunset stroll to Chic Boutiques, Culinary restaurants, night life and Convenient access to Warner Bros., Universal, Disney, Dreamworks, NBC, ABC, CBS Radford & More. Stylish 4 bedroom beauty, presented for SHORT OR LONG TERM rental and Furnished or Unfurnished. Recently remodeled, The fabulous interior provides a spacious open concept floor plan with wide plank floors, neutral color pallet, privacy glass doors, two decorative fireplaces custom fixtures & designer finishes throughout. Well designed, modern Chef's kitchen with large preparation counter and stainless steel appliances. Interior washer/dryer closet. There are 4 comfortable bedrooms. Yet, currently used as Three bedrooms and family room. Two Double glass doors open out to the sprawling rear yard with el fresco dining area, open air entertainment patio, grass area & fruit trees. California Indoor~ Outdoor living at Best. Dbl. garage, plus additional off street parking. Truly an Impressive Home. Discover Sought after Toluca Woods, while creating the Life of your Dreams.