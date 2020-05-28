All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4900 Queen Victoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4900 Queen Victoria
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:49 AM

4900 Queen Victoria

4900 Queen Victoria Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4900 Queen Victoria Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Light & Bright, all glass around, circular & hotel style drive way situated on a most desirable & quiet cul de sac, South of the Boulevard .Nook with all glass round design, breakfast area with pool and garden view connects to Gourmet kitchen, with skylight, stone counter tops, large pantry, built-in Subzero and other appliances within modern Italian kitchen cabinetry, Wood floors, plenty of closet spaces, romantic fire place and back patio view in Master bedroom, just made this house so special. This unique & rare home, is considered Entertainers dream yet very cozy, with 2-3 fireplaces in every corner, a large Foyer, separate seating area and a wet bar all opening to the spectacular backyard. The very large land of this property completed backyard in two separate large area, a magnificent large pool with a BBQ & Entertainers space, designer manicured landscape which created a peaceful view from every room & master bathroom. You may already plan your next big party.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Queen Victoria have any available units?
4900 Queen Victoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Queen Victoria have?
Some of 4900 Queen Victoria's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Queen Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Queen Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Queen Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 4900 Queen Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4900 Queen Victoria offer parking?
No, 4900 Queen Victoria does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Queen Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Queen Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Queen Victoria have a pool?
Yes, 4900 Queen Victoria has a pool.
Does 4900 Queen Victoria have accessible units?
No, 4900 Queen Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Queen Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Queen Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College