4900 Queen Victoria

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Light & Bright, all glass around, circular & hotel style drive way situated on a most desirable & quiet cul de sac, South of the Boulevard .Nook with all glass round design, breakfast area with pool and garden view connects to Gourmet kitchen, with skylight, stone counter tops, large pantry, built-in Subzero and other appliances within modern Italian kitchen cabinetry, Wood floors, plenty of closet spaces, romantic fire place and back patio view in Master bedroom, just made this house so special. This unique & rare home, is considered Entertainers dream yet very cozy, with 2-3 fireplaces in every corner, a large Foyer, separate seating area and a wet bar all opening to the spectacular backyard. The very large land of this property completed backyard in two separate large area, a magnificent large pool with a BBQ & Entertainers space, designer manicured landscape which created a peaceful view from every room & master bathroom. You may already plan your next big party.