All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4850 ANDASOL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4850 ANDASOL Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

4850 ANDASOL Avenue

4850 Andasol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4850 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to a tropical piece of South Beach in Encino. This custom designed sprawling architectural home offers wide open spaces filled with natural light. The entry level boasts a media room, large formal living room, dining room, family room, euro-designer chef's kitchen with soaring ceilings all interconnected by wall to wall glass openings set over lushly landscaped land in full and complete privacy, perfect for top level entertaining. The main level houses guest/maid's quarters, while the 2nd floor hosts 4 en-suite bedrooms, with a master bedroom including its own office area, large lounging deck overlooking the serene pool and backyard, with a master bathroom featuring steam shower and deep soaking whirlpool tub. Located in one of the best areas of Encino, walking distance to fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment. Furnished lease option available, price will increase and available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue have any available units?
4850 ANDASOL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue have?
Some of 4850 ANDASOL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 ANDASOL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4850 ANDASOL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 ANDASOL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4850 ANDASOL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4850 ANDASOL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 ANDASOL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4850 ANDASOL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4850 ANDASOL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 ANDASOL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 ANDASOL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College