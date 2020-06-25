4850 ANDASOL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Welcome to a tropical piece of South Beach in Encino. This custom designed sprawling architectural home offers wide open spaces filled with natural light. The entry level boasts a media room, large formal living room, dining room, family room, euro-designer chef's kitchen with soaring ceilings all interconnected by wall to wall glass openings set over lushly landscaped land in full and complete privacy, perfect for top level entertaining. The main level houses guest/maid's quarters, while the 2nd floor hosts 4 en-suite bedrooms, with a master bedroom including its own office area, large lounging deck overlooking the serene pool and backyard, with a master bathroom featuring steam shower and deep soaking whirlpool tub. Located in one of the best areas of Encino, walking distance to fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment. Furnished lease option available, price will increase and available upon request.