4848 St Charles #2

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking

DETAILS:

Available Now

Owner looking for strong credit, rental history and income reflecting 3x rent.

One Year Minimum Lease

One Month's Security Deposit

Water and Trash Included

Gas and Electric Paid By Tenant

Tenant Pays $3.61 SCEP fee

Pets Considered



FEATURES:

Built in 1959

Small 8 Unit Building

Brand New, Completely Renovated

Spacious Rooms

Galley Eat-In Kitchen

Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances

Fridge, Gas Stove and Microwave Included

New Laminate Floors

Ceiling Fans

One Assigned Parking Space

Laundry On-Site

Pet Friendly!



Homey, shining and sparkly recently renovated, this lower 1B/1B located in a very well-maintained eight-unit mid-century building. Centrally located, near everything!



Enter this squeaky clean beauty with gorgeous inky laminate hardwoods and soothing pale grey walls. Promise, you can't help but exhale and breath tranquility. Imagine coming home from a long day to this soothing space and cuddling up with a cup of tea, your little furry friend and your favorite binge show.



Be the envy of friends and family as you cook for them in your chic modern stainless kitchen complete with crisp white subway tiles, granite countertops, fridge, microwave and gas stove.



Super fab location! Midtown Shopping Center is literally across the street. Ralphs, Jamba Juice, Yogurtland, Living Spaces and Planet Fitness -- to name only a few -- are ridiculously close to home. So many chill spots and awesome eats! Our faves: the amazing pour-over coffee at Paper or Plastik - delicious organic lunch at Bloom or My 2 Cents - just minutes away.



Convenient! You're in the middle of it all at this location - get to Culver City in 10 min and Santa Monica in 20! Cruise up San Vincente to WeHo is a flash. Hollywood and Dtla? Easy breezy!