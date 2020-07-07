All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

4848 St Charles #2

4848 Saint Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

4848 Saint Charles Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
DETAILS:
Available Now
Owner looking for strong credit, rental history and income reflecting 3x rent.
One Year Minimum Lease
One Month's Security Deposit
Water and Trash Included
Gas and Electric Paid By Tenant
Tenant Pays $3.61 SCEP fee
Pets Considered

FEATURES:
Built in 1959
Small 8 Unit Building
Brand New, Completely Renovated
Spacious Rooms
Galley Eat-In Kitchen
Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances
Fridge, Gas Stove and Microwave Included
New Laminate Floors
Ceiling Fans
One Assigned Parking Space
Laundry On-Site
Pet Friendly!

Homey, shining and sparkly recently renovated, this lower 1B/1B located in a very well-maintained eight-unit mid-century building. Centrally located, near everything!  

Enter this squeaky clean beauty with gorgeous inky laminate hardwoods and soothing pale grey walls. Promise, you can't help but exhale and breath tranquility. Imagine coming home from a long day to this soothing space and cuddling up with a cup of tea, your little furry friend and your favorite binge show.

Be the envy of friends and family as you cook for them in your chic modern stainless kitchen complete with crisp white subway tiles, granite countertops, fridge, microwave and gas stove.

Super fab location! Midtown Shopping Center is literally across the street. Ralphs, Jamba Juice, Yogurtland, Living Spaces and Planet Fitness -- to name only a few -- are ridiculously close to home.  So many chill spots and awesome eats! Our faves: the amazing pour-over coffee at Paper or Plastik - delicious organic lunch at Bloom or My 2 Cents - just minutes away.

Convenient! You're in the middle of it all at this location - get to Culver City in 10 min and Santa Monica in 20! Cruise up San Vincente to WeHo is a flash. Hollywood and Dtla? Easy breezy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 St Charles #2 have any available units?
4848 St Charles #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4848 St Charles #2 have?
Some of 4848 St Charles #2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 St Charles #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4848 St Charles #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 St Charles #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4848 St Charles #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4848 St Charles #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4848 St Charles #2 offers parking.
Does 4848 St Charles #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4848 St Charles #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 St Charles #2 have a pool?
No, 4848 St Charles #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4848 St Charles #2 have accessible units?
No, 4848 St Charles #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 St Charles #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4848 St Charles #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

