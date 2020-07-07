4848 St Charles #2

Amenities
DETAILS:
Available Now
Owner looking for strong credit, rental history and income reflecting 3x rent.
One Year Minimum Lease
One Month's Security Deposit
Water and Trash Included
Gas and Electric Paid By Tenant
Tenant Pays $3.61 SCEP fee
Pets Considered
FEATURES:
Built in 1959
Small 8 Unit Building
Brand New, Completely Renovated
Spacious Rooms
Galley Eat-In Kitchen
Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances
Fridge, Gas Stove and Microwave Included
New Laminate Floors
Ceiling Fans
One Assigned Parking Space
Laundry On-Site
Pet Friendly!
Homey, shining and sparkly recently renovated, this lower 1B/1B located in a very well-maintained eight-unit mid-century building. Centrally located, near everything!
Enter this squeaky clean beauty with gorgeous inky laminate hardwoods and soothing pale grey walls. Promise, you can't help but exhale and breath tranquility. Imagine coming home from a long day to this soothing space and cuddling up with a cup of tea, your little furry friend and your favorite binge show.
Be the envy of friends and family as you cook for them in your chic modern stainless kitchen complete with crisp white subway tiles, granite countertops, fridge, microwave and gas stove.
Super fab location! Midtown Shopping Center is literally across the street. Ralphs, Jamba Juice, Yogurtland, Living Spaces and Planet Fitness -- to name only a few -- are ridiculously close to home. So many chill spots and awesome eats! Our faves: the amazing pour-over coffee at Paper or Plastik - delicious organic lunch at Bloom or My 2 Cents - just minutes away.
Convenient! You're in the middle of it all at this location - get to Culver City in 10 min and Santa Monica in 20! Cruise up San Vincente to WeHo is a flash. Hollywood and Dtla? Easy breezy!