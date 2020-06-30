All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4837 KATHERINE Avenue

4837 Katherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Katherine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
ZILLOW'S ESTIMATE IS WRONG - This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room. Kitchen and bathrooms have been fully renovated with new cabinets, hardware and appliances. This home also features central air & heat, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, a large grassy backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Two car garage and covered carport. Just steps from VNSO park, with tennis courts, year round swimming pool & playground. Walking distance to Trader Joe's and Westfield Shopping Center and close access to the 101 fwy. This home is perfect for a family and pets are welcome. (still completing minor repairs & cleaning) No subletting, airbnb or commercial use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
4837 KATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 4837 KATHERINE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 KATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4837 KATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 KATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 KATHERINE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4837 KATHERINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 KATHERINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4837 KATHERINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4837 KATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 KATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 KATHERINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

