4837 KATHERINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

ZILLOW'S ESTIMATE IS WRONG - This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room. Kitchen and bathrooms have been fully renovated with new cabinets, hardware and appliances. This home also features central air & heat, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, a large grassy backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Two car garage and covered carport. Just steps from VNSO park, with tennis courts, year round swimming pool & playground. Walking distance to Trader Joe's and Westfield Shopping Center and close access to the 101 fwy. This home is perfect for a family and pets are welcome. (still completing minor repairs & cleaning) No subletting, airbnb or commercial use.