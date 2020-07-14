3838 by CLG

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1000 (Studio), $1500 (1 bedroom), $2000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Gas: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Yes, 1 bedroom comes with 1 parking space. 2 bedroom comes with a tandem.
Storage Details: $75-$125
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.