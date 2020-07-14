All apartments in Los Angeles
3838 by CLG

3838 Dunn Drive · (833) 403-6041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE! +$750 Look&Lease!
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE! + $750 Look & Lease!
Location

3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90232
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,330

Studio · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,616

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,656

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,955

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3838 by CLG.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1000 (Studio), $1500 (1 bedroom), $2000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Gas: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $65/month
Cats
rent: $45/month
Parking Details: Yes, 1 bedroom comes with 1 parking space. 2 bedroom comes with a tandem.
Storage Details: $75-$125
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 by CLG have any available units?
3838 by CLG has 11 units available starting at $2,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 by CLG have?
Some of 3838 by CLG's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 by CLG currently offering any rent specials?
3838 by CLG is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE! +$750 Look&Lease!
Is 3838 by CLG pet-friendly?
Yes, 3838 by CLG is pet friendly.
Does 3838 by CLG offer parking?
Yes, 3838 by CLG offers parking.
Does 3838 by CLG have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 by CLG offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 by CLG have a pool?
Yes, 3838 by CLG has a pool.
Does 3838 by CLG have accessible units?
Yes, 3838 by CLG has accessible units.
Does 3838 by CLG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 by CLG has units with dishwashers.
