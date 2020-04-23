All apartments in Los Angeles
4819 Melrose Avenue

Location

4819 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
Spacious 3 bed + 2 bath unit located close to Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Silver Lake, Koreatown, 101 Fwy, Paramount Studio and Sunset Studios - Great Location! Recently renovated kitchen features stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Unit has it's own in-unit washer/dryer for your convenience. Don't miss out! Tenant responsible for gas and electricity utilities. Owner pays water. Broker/Agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, lot size, zoning, rent control, permits, use code, schools and/or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from public records or other sources. Tenant is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all info through personal inspection & with appropriate professionals.

Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, parking permit, renters insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
4819 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 4819 Melrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 Melrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4819 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4819 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 4819 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 Melrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 4819 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4819 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 Melrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
