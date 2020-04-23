4819 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed + 2 bath unit located close to Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Silver Lake, Koreatown, 101 Fwy, Paramount Studio and Sunset Studios - Great Location! Recently renovated kitchen features stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Unit has it's own in-unit washer/dryer for your convenience. Don't miss out! Tenant responsible for gas and electricity utilities. Owner pays water. Broker/Agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, lot size, zoning, rent control, permits, use code, schools and/or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from public records or other sources. Tenant is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all info through personal inspection & with appropriate professionals.



Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, parking permit, renters insurance