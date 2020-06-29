4819 BEVERLY Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Larchmont Village, this delightful two-story Dutch Colonial home boasts natural light in spacious rooms that retain traditional features such as hardwood floors, classic built-ins, a large eat-in kitchen, 3/4 bath, laundry area, living room with space for entertaining and a bonus room that could double as an office. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master and 2 full bathrooms. The property also has a detached 2-car garage with remodeled guest house above. Private driveway behind remote-controlled gate. Guest house includes an open room with kitchenette, closet, bathroom and additional washer/dryer inside garage. 2 additional parking spaces next to garage. Small area with grass in back.