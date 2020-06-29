4819 BEVERLY Boulevard

Amenities
Located in Larchmont Village, this delightful two-story Dutch Colonial home boasts natural light in spacious rooms that retain traditional features such as hardwood floors, classic built-ins, a large eat-in kitchen, 3/4 bath, laundry area, living room with space for entertaining and a bonus room that could double as an office. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master and 2 full bathrooms. The property also has a detached 2-car garage with remodeled guest house above. Private driveway behind remote-controlled gate. Guest house includes an open room with kitchenette, closet, bathroom and additional washer/dryer inside garage. 2 additional parking spaces next to garage. Small area with grass in back.