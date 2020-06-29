All apartments in Los Angeles
4819 BEVERLY Boulevard

4819 Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Larchmont Village, this delightful two-story Dutch Colonial home boasts natural light in spacious rooms that retain traditional features such as hardwood floors, classic built-ins, a large eat-in kitchen, 3/4 bath, laundry area, living room with space for entertaining and a bonus room that could double as an office. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including the master and 2 full bathrooms. The property also has a detached 2-car garage with remodeled guest house above. Private driveway behind remote-controlled gate. Guest house includes an open room with kitchenette, closet, bathroom and additional washer/dryer inside garage. 2 additional parking spaces next to garage. Small area with grass in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard have any available units?
4819 BEVERLY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard have?
Some of 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4819 BEVERLY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 BEVERLY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
