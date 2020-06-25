All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4816 Topeka Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4816 Topeka Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

4816 Topeka Drive

4816 Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4816 Topeka Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Remodeled, Spacious, and Private. This gorgeous single story, completely remodeled estate, sits on about 2 acres of lush greenery. In 2014, this home was upgraded with everything from wiring, plumbing, molding, LED lights, hardwood floors, and high end luxurious materials in every room. The family room highlights the full bar and leads straight into the gourmet kitchen. The open concept, grand island, stunning white kitchen is a sight to see. One of the best features of the house is that there are two wings for the bedrooms, which allows for ample privacy for when friends and family want to enjoy your peaceful home with you. As you make your way down the extra spacious hallway, you'll find two full bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Then you enter the luxurious master suite which includes: high ceilings, unique architecture, and two separate walk-in closets. The circle shaped master bath features a gorgeous stand alone tub, a dual entrance shower and a full sauna. The backyard continues the same luxurious experience. Lounge chairs by the pool/spa, full dining table, multiple social areas including an outdoor living room, all with lush green hills and sweeping trees. This private estate is perfect for hosting family gatherings, and raising a family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Topeka Drive have any available units?
4816 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 4816 Topeka Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Topeka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4816 Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Topeka Drive offers parking.
Does 4816 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Topeka Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4816 Topeka Drive has a pool.
Does 4816 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 4816 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Topeka Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College