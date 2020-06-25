4816 Topeka Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub sauna

Remodeled, Spacious, and Private. This gorgeous single story, completely remodeled estate, sits on about 2 acres of lush greenery. In 2014, this home was upgraded with everything from wiring, plumbing, molding, LED lights, hardwood floors, and high end luxurious materials in every room. The family room highlights the full bar and leads straight into the gourmet kitchen. The open concept, grand island, stunning white kitchen is a sight to see. One of the best features of the house is that there are two wings for the bedrooms, which allows for ample privacy for when friends and family want to enjoy your peaceful home with you. As you make your way down the extra spacious hallway, you'll find two full bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Then you enter the luxurious master suite which includes: high ceilings, unique architecture, and two separate walk-in closets. The circle shaped master bath features a gorgeous stand alone tub, a dual entrance shower and a full sauna. The backyard continues the same luxurious experience. Lounge chairs by the pool/spa, full dining table, multiple social areas including an outdoor living room, all with lush green hills and sweeping trees. This private estate is perfect for hosting family gatherings, and raising a family!