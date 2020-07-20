All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4810 South LA BREA Avenue

4810 S La Brea Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4810 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
Live at the top! Great location at the top of La Brea --great air, overlooking your outdoor fitness center --the adjacent park! This two bedroom, one bath has been beautifully re-done and is awaiting your personal touches! New flooring, gorgeous updated bath, new granite countertops with handsome tile backsplash, new appliances, patio area off living room--it's gorgeous! Located centrally so it's convenient to both westside downtown--or even South LA. This is a Fabulous place --and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue have any available units?
4810 South LA BREA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue have?
Some of 4810 South LA BREA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 South LA BREA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4810 South LA BREA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 South LA BREA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4810 South LA BREA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue offer parking?
No, 4810 South LA BREA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 South LA BREA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4810 South LA BREA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4810 South LA BREA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 South LA BREA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 South LA BREA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
