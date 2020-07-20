4810 South LA BREA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Live at the top! Great location at the top of La Brea --great air, overlooking your outdoor fitness center --the adjacent park! This two bedroom, one bath has been beautifully re-done and is awaiting your personal touches! New flooring, gorgeous updated bath, new granite countertops with handsome tile backsplash, new appliances, patio area off living room--it's gorgeous! Located centrally so it's convenient to both westside downtown--or even South LA. This is a Fabulous place --and move-in ready!