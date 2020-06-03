4807 Placidia Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic Location! BRAND New DUPLEX for Lease situated on a beautiful tree lined street in Toluca Woods close to Warner Bros Studios, Disney Studios, Toluca Village with great neighborhood restaurants + Trader Joes. The most desireable street to be in Toluca Lake! PLEASE NOTE this is a Duplex and the unit being rented is NEW HOME located in the rear of the property, behind THE FRONT HOUSE. There is a SEPARATE Entrance and it has it's own LARGE PRIVATE PATIO. This bright & airy home 3 bedroom room, 2 bath features w/ master suite! Fantastic Open Cook's Kitchen with Built In Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Recessed lighting throughout. 18 MONTH or longer Lease Please, no pets, no smoking. Available for occupancy NOW! Plenty of street parking available, no garage.