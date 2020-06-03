All apartments in Los Angeles
4807 Placidia Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:58 PM

4807 Placidia Avenue

4807 Placidia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4807 Placidia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Fantastic Location! BRAND New DUPLEX for Lease situated on a beautiful tree lined street in Toluca Woods close to Warner Bros Studios, Disney Studios, Toluca Village with great neighborhood restaurants + Trader Joes. The most desireable street to be in Toluca Lake! PLEASE NOTE this is a Duplex and the unit being rented is NEW HOME located in the rear of the property, behind THE FRONT HOUSE. There is a SEPARATE Entrance and it has it's own LARGE PRIVATE PATIO. This bright & airy home 3 bedroom room, 2 bath features w/ master suite! Fantastic Open Cook's Kitchen with Built In Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Recessed lighting throughout. 18 MONTH or longer Lease Please, no pets, no smoking. Available for occupancy NOW! Plenty of street parking available, no garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Placidia Avenue have any available units?
4807 Placidia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 Placidia Avenue have?
Some of 4807 Placidia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 Placidia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Placidia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Placidia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4807 Placidia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4807 Placidia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4807 Placidia Avenue offers parking.
Does 4807 Placidia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Placidia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Placidia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4807 Placidia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Placidia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4807 Placidia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Placidia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4807 Placidia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

