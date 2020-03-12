All apartments in Los Angeles
4778 LA VILLA MARINA

4778 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4778 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
**Fully Furnished** Extensively renovated 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home in the heart of Silicon Beach. This expansive floor plan offers hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, recessed lighting, and sliding glass doors that open to a private patio perfect for the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The updated kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and adjacent dining area perfect for entertaining. Upstairs boasts hardwood floors and the oversized master suite with an en-suite bathroom with dual vanity. Additionally, this unit also offers a 2nd generous sized bedroom, large additional bathroom, HVAC, attached over-sized 2 car garage with storage and private entry. The complex has a sauna, pool, beautiful landscaping. Close to all the Marina has to offer: waterside shopping, trendy restaurants, dine-in movies and nearby beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA have any available units?
4778 LA VILLA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA have?
Some of 4778 LA VILLA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4778 LA VILLA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
4778 LA VILLA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 LA VILLA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 4778 LA VILLA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 4778 LA VILLA MARINA offers parking.
Does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4778 LA VILLA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 4778 LA VILLA MARINA has a pool.
Does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 4778 LA VILLA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 LA VILLA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4778 LA VILLA MARINA has units with dishwashers.
