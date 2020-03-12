4778 LA VILLA MARINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

**Fully Furnished** Extensively renovated 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home in the heart of Silicon Beach. This expansive floor plan offers hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, recessed lighting, and sliding glass doors that open to a private patio perfect for the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The updated kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and adjacent dining area perfect for entertaining. Upstairs boasts hardwood floors and the oversized master suite with an en-suite bathroom with dual vanity. Additionally, this unit also offers a 2nd generous sized bedroom, large additional bathroom, HVAC, attached over-sized 2 car garage with storage and private entry. The complex has a sauna, pool, beautiful landscaping. Close to all the Marina has to offer: waterside shopping, trendy restaurants, dine-in movies and nearby beaches.