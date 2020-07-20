4750 Lincoln Blvd

Amenities

Youll stay in shape and up to date in this awesome LA community. Amenities here include 2 pools and hot tubs, a sauna, a fitness center with instructor-led classes, a clubhouse, 2 conference rooms with a business center, and controlled access.Walk to the marina or the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, where you can find walking and bike paths.Several grocery stores, CVS pharmacy, Starbucks, and many eateries and shops can be found nearby.



*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com