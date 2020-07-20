All apartments in Los Angeles
4750 Lincoln Blvd
4750 Lincoln Blvd

4750 Lincoln Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4750 Lincoln Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Youll stay in shape and up to date in this awesome LA community. Amenities here include 2 pools and hot tubs, a sauna, a fitness center with instructor-led classes, a clubhouse, 2 conference rooms with a business center, and controlled access.Walk to the marina or the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, where you can find walking and bike paths.Several grocery stores, CVS pharmacy, Starbucks, and many eateries and shops can be found nearby.

*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Lincoln Blvd have any available units?
4750 Lincoln Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 Lincoln Blvd have?
Some of 4750 Lincoln Blvd's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Lincoln Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Lincoln Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Lincoln Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4750 Lincoln Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4750 Lincoln Blvd offer parking?
No, 4750 Lincoln Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4750 Lincoln Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Lincoln Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Lincoln Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4750 Lincoln Blvd has a pool.
Does 4750 Lincoln Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4750 Lincoln Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Lincoln Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Lincoln Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
