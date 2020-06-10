All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4746 LOUISE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4746 LOUISE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4746 LOUISE Avenue

4746 N Louise Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4746 N Louise Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

putting green
wine room
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
wine room
Brand New transitional-style home where beauty and function are perfectly paired to make this dream house one's reality.A well designed & meticulously thought out details, amenities & privacy,this home has something for everyone!A grand entryway with unique water features and floating walkway,vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light.Gourmet kitchen w/Thermador appliances and Calcutta Marble top and oversized island.Breathtaking backyard w/Resort-style swim-up bar in the grand pool and spa,sports court & putting green for some fun and play.Master retreat boasts sanctuary seating with serene "lake" views,oversized steam shower & 18K appliqu~ fireplace.An entertainer's dream quarters w/a recreation room area,wet bar & kitchenette,a walk-in wine room,gym,theater and the ideal guest room.Other features incl."smart home" automation and security cameras,a grand office with picturesque window views,Restoration Hardware&Rejuvenation lighting fixtures & more! Great Schools too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 LOUISE Avenue have any available units?
4746 LOUISE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 LOUISE Avenue have?
Some of 4746 LOUISE Avenue's amenities include putting green, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 LOUISE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4746 LOUISE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 LOUISE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4746 LOUISE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4746 LOUISE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4746 LOUISE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4746 LOUISE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 LOUISE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 LOUISE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4746 LOUISE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4746 LOUISE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4746 LOUISE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 LOUISE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 LOUISE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College