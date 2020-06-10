4746 LOUISE Avenue

Amenities

Brand New transitional-style home where beauty and function are perfectly paired to make this dream house one's reality.A well designed & meticulously thought out details, amenities & privacy,this home has something for everyone!A grand entryway with unique water features and floating walkway,vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light.Gourmet kitchen w/Thermador appliances and Calcutta Marble top and oversized island.Breathtaking backyard w/Resort-style swim-up bar in the grand pool and spa,sports court & putting green for some fun and play.Master retreat boasts sanctuary seating with serene "lake" views,oversized steam shower & 18K appliqu~ fireplace.An entertainer's dream quarters w/a recreation room area,wet bar & kitchenette,a walk-in wine room,gym,theater and the ideal guest room.Other features incl."smart home" automation and security cameras,a grand office with picturesque window views,Restoration Hardware&Rejuvenation lighting fixtures & more! Great Schools too!