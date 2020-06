Amenities

This Stunning home is located in the hot area of El Sereno and within the South Pasadena School district. It showcases original hard wood floors, crown molding and energy efficient recessed lighting. This cozy home has a spacious living room which includes a fireplace and plenty of bright natural lighting as well. The Kitchen has been completely renovated with all new dual pane windows, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances.