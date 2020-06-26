Amenities

Pleasing, furnished, 1,050-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home on the friendly Central San Pedro neighborhood in San Pedro.



If tenants would like to rent it is as unfurnished, they will be responsible for the hauling.



The homey and bright interior features laminated flooring including the bedrooms and a bathtub, and large slider windows with blinds. Its lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that has plenty of storage space, refrigerator, stove, and microwave are included along with the in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms have vanity cabinets and shower stalls one enclosed in a frosted glass panel while another is partitioned by a shower curtain. It has forced-air heating and centralized A/C for climate control.



The exterior has a small fenced backyard (between 2 units) and a garden at the back of the house -- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard. There's a tiny room next to the backdoor that can be used as laying room.



Smoking is prohibited in the property.



2-car detached garage and on-street parking (no fee).



Small dogs or cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (cover damages caused by pets).



Tenants pay for electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hRnBD4FCCjH



Walk Score: 87



469 West 13th Street is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: San Pedro Plaza Park, 22nd Street Park, and John S Gibson Junior Park.



Bus lines:

910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.1 mile

246 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

DASH San Pedro - 0.3 mile

550 Metro Express Line - 0.3 mile

225 - 0.4 mile



