Los Angeles, CA
469 West 13th Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

469 West 13th Street

469 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

469 West 13th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Pleasing, furnished, 1,050-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home on the friendly Central San Pedro neighborhood in San Pedro.

If tenants would like to rent it is as unfurnished, they will be responsible for the hauling.

The homey and bright interior features laminated flooring including the bedrooms and a bathtub, and large slider windows with blinds. Its lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that has plenty of storage space, refrigerator, stove, and microwave are included along with the in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms have vanity cabinets and shower stalls one enclosed in a frosted glass panel while another is partitioned by a shower curtain. It has forced-air heating and centralized A/C for climate control.

The exterior has a small fenced backyard (between 2 units) and a garden at the back of the house -- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard. There's a tiny room next to the backdoor that can be used as laying room.

Smoking is prohibited in the property.

2-car detached garage and on-street parking (no fee).

Small dogs or cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (cover damages caused by pets).

Tenants pay for electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, cable, and internet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hRnBD4FCCjH

Walk Score: 87

469 West 13th Street is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: San Pedro Plaza Park, 22nd Street Park, and John S Gibson Junior Park.

Bus lines:
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.1 mile
246 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
DASH San Pedro - 0.3 mile
550 Metro Express Line - 0.3 mile
225 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5164659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 West 13th Street have any available units?
469 West 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 West 13th Street have?
Some of 469 West 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 West 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 West 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 469 West 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 469 West 13th Street offers parking.
Does 469 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 West 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 469 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 469 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 469 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
