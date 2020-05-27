4648 Talofa Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Property perfectly located in prime Toluca lake on a quiet cul-de-sac. Rare opportunity to lease this lovely and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom. Features a large & charming living room w/cozy fireplace and impeccable details. Enjoy the new remodeled bathrooms with stone/tile, walk in showers. Master suite with walk-in closet. Large remodeled kitchen with new appliances, breakfast area, two car garage and suitable parking spaces in driveway as well. Home is monitor by security camera system and RING door bell. Over 14,000 sqft lot complimented by a beautiful landscape, sparkling pool, Build in BBQ area, basketball court, and outdoor speaker system. Great home for entertaining! *** Short term leases will be at a premium price point. Please inquire. Available for immediate occupancy. Available furnished or unfurnished.