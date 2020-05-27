All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4648 Talofa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4648 Talofa Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4648 Talofa Avenue

4648 Talofa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4648 Talofa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Property perfectly located in prime Toluca lake on a quiet cul-de-sac. Rare opportunity to lease this lovely and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom. Features a large & charming living room w/cozy fireplace and impeccable details. Enjoy the new remodeled bathrooms with stone/tile, walk in showers. Master suite with walk-in closet. Large remodeled kitchen with new appliances, breakfast area, two car garage and suitable parking spaces in driveway as well. Home is monitor by security camera system and RING door bell. Over 14,000 sqft lot complimented by a beautiful landscape, sparkling pool, Build in BBQ area, basketball court, and outdoor speaker system. Great home for entertaining! *** Short term leases will be at a premium price point. Please inquire. Available for immediate occupancy. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Talofa Avenue have any available units?
4648 Talofa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Talofa Avenue have?
Some of 4648 Talofa Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Talofa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Talofa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Talofa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4648 Talofa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4648 Talofa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Talofa Avenue offers parking.
Does 4648 Talofa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Talofa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Talofa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4648 Talofa Avenue has a pool.
Does 4648 Talofa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4648 Talofa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Talofa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 Talofa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College