Amenities

patio / balcony carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautiful. Bright and spacious Condo**** Prime Sherman Oaks Location*** close to Studio City. Within walking distance to Ventura Blvd.Features 2 Bed. 2 bath.and a den..For you enjoyment a wide Balcony which extends from living room to the bedrooms and is accessible from every room ample storage. walk in closet.It has a den which can be used as office or extra bedroom. 2 assigned carport parking a gated area. Condo is in 3rd floor. in a quiet and prestiges Building called Chateau Royal. call Heros for appointment.