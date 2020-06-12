4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for the perfect furnished place for 6 months with all utilities included? This traditional yet chic with a touch of modern flair is nestled in the hills of Mt. Washington. This home has stunning views in which gazes the cotton candy skylines makes it easy to be in good company with nature every day. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath has an astonishing studio with a separate entrance ready for your beloved guests! A period designed fireplace gives the living room a warm and cozy feel. This thoughtful and creative use of space flows seemingly into the amazing deck that displays a canvas of views splashed with the vibrant colors painted amongst San Gabriel Mountains. Enjoy cooking in the newly updated kitchen with cork floors and a perfect dining area to appreciate your humble abode.