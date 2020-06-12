All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue

4641 San Andreas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4641 San Andreas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for the perfect furnished place for 6 months with all utilities included? This traditional yet chic with a touch of modern flair is nestled in the hills of Mt. Washington. This home has stunning views in which gazes the cotton candy skylines makes it easy to be in good company with nature every day. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath has an astonishing studio with a separate entrance ready for your beloved guests! A period designed fireplace gives the living room a warm and cozy feel. This thoughtful and creative use of space flows seemingly into the amazing deck that displays a canvas of views splashed with the vibrant colors painted amongst San Gabriel Mountains. Enjoy cooking in the newly updated kitchen with cork floors and a perfect dining area to appreciate your humble abode.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue have any available units?
4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue have?
Some of 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue have a pool?
No, 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4641 SAN ANDREAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College